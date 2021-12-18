Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

