Umbrella Network (UMB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $733,908.00

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $733,908.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

