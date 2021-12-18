Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

