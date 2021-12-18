UniLayer (LAYER) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $7.74 million and $2.43 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007637 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.