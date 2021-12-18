Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

