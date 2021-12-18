Unistake Reaches Market Cap of $4.53 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Unistake has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $25,674.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unistake has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.36 or 0.08382739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.86 or 1.00014710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,964,298 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

