United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lowered by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 3.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Rentals worth $37,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

United Rentals stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.