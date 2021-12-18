Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UPIN opened at $0.06 on Friday. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Universal Power Industry
Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.