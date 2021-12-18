Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPIN opened at $0.06 on Friday. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Universal Power Industry

Universal Power Industry Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of offshore programming. It focuses on the development, investment, and acquisition of assets within the retail, wholesale, and technology sector. The company was founded on March 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

