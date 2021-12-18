UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $27,661.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

