UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $3.49

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $3.06 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00317011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

