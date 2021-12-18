UpBots (UBXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $162,339.00

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, UpBots has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. UpBots has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $162,339.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpBots coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007297 BTC.

UpBots Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 402,659,958 coins. UpBots’ official website is upbots.com . The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

