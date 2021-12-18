UREEQA (URQA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,338.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $11,338.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.44 or 0.08409571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.99 or 0.99723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

