UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.91 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

