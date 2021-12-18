V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,368,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in V.F. by 138.0% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.7% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 21,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

