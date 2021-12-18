Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on VLN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:VLN opened at $7.98 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
