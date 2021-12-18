Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.87% of Valero Energy worth $278,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,216,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $68.69 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

