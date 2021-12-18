Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $5.98 on Top Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Validity has a total market cap of $26.69 million and $530,510.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00012825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005437 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041645 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.00406691 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,467,304 coins and its circulating supply is 4,462,371 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.