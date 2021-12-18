VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 122.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 22.91% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $314,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

