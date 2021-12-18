Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 36.9% in November

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

