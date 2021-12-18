Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,464 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

