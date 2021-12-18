Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

