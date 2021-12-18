Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 141.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,217,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

