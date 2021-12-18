Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $247.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.