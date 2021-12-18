Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $66,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.