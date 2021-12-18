Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.