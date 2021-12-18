Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

