Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

