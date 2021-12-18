Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $229.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

