Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

