Vanilla Network Price Hits $5.52 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00011824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,414 coins and its circulating supply is 652,799 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.