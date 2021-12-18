VAULT (VAULT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.50 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $2,158.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $5.00 or 0.00010695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.92 or 0.08403863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00077797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.74 or 0.99966115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,942 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

