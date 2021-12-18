Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.41. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 9,325,846 shares changing hands.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $903.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vaxart by 447.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

