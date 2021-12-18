VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0833 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.36 billion and approximately $249.38 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008455 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

