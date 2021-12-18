Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Velas has a total market cap of $470.40 million and $1.78 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003254 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004727 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,120 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.