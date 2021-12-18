Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Ventas worth $152,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.