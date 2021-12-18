Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Financial Analysis

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09% Perficient 7.90% 21.84% 11.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Perficient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 6.56 $30.18 million $1.64 74.32

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Venus Acquisition and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80

Perficient has a consensus price target of $143.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Perficient beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

