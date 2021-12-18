Venus (XVS) Price Hits $15.43 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.43 or 0.00032970 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $179.85 million and $13.66 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.83 or 0.99709413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00047234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.35 or 0.00961989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,651,913 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

