Verger Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 707,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,363,000 after purchasing an additional 198,203 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,515,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,155,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

