Verger Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.9% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,636,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,216,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.