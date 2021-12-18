Verger Capital Management LLC Sells 19,390 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verger Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

