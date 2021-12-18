Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,044 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $215,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

