Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.41 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126,412 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

