Vertcoin Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $343,216.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 22,909% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,073,660 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

