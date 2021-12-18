Viberate (VIB) Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $940,759.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.