Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.26. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

In other Victoria Gold news, Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.92, for a total value of C$766,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,180,928.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

