Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 508,893 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market cap of £8.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.89.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.