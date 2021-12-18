VIG Achieves Market Capitalization of $797,582.39 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. VIG has a total market cap of $797,582.39 and $5,825.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

