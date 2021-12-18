VIMworld Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $33,193.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.