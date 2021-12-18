VINchain (VIN) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. VINchain has a market cap of $3.45 million and $284,000.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

