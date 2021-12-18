Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.